Alphabet Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Alphabet Inc. owned 1.56% of Taysha Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.