Alphabet Inc. Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,035,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,342,000. Freshworks comprises about 2.7% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 398,341 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,247 and sold 1,265,413 shares valued at $19,563,785. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 855,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

