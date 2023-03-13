Alphabet Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,942,641 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,942,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,449,000. Planet Labs PBC accounts for about 8.9% of Alphabet Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alphabet Inc. owned 11.84% of Planet Labs PBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 43.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,399,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 425,622 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 489,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

