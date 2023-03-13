Alphabet Inc. Takes Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,077,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Alphabet Inc. owned 4.48% of TScan Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 31,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,768. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

