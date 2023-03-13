Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), reports. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 11.8 %

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,018. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $547.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.