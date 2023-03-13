AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.29. 81,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALA shares. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.14.

In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,441,812.90. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

