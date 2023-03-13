Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ATUSF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

About Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.