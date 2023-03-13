Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ATUSF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.36.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
