Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.32. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.