ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $34.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 272,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.