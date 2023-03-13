American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

