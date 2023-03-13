American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 10%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 693,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 593,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 10.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

