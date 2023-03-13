American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,835. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

