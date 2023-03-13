American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,835. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.
American Water Works Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
