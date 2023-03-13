American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $881.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.