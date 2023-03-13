Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Purchases $27,604.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.14. 1,998,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,601. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

