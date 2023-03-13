Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Purchases $27,604.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.14. 1,998,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,601. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
