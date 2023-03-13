Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.21.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

