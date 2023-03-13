Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$39.56

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CU shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.24 and a 12 month high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

About Canadian Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

