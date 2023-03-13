Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $37.33

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,070 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.52.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

