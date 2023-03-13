Analyzing Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enfusion has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $150.35 million 7.85 -$158.32 million ($0.10) -103.49 Freshworks $498.00 million 7.95 -$232.13 million ($0.81) -16.84

This table compares Enfusion and Freshworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks. Enfusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enfusion and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 1 2 3 0 2.33 Freshworks 0 7 7 0 2.50

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $12.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -4.90% 3.83% 3.47% Freshworks -46.61% -21.13% -16.49%

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

