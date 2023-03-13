Analyzing Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (FRIVF) and Its Competitors

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2370 12134 13471 313 2.41

Earnings & Valuation

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 766.51%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 0.63 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $897.77 million $161.75 million 12.65

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 10.78% -4.97% 2.21%

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square. The company was founded on July 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

