Analyzing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innoviz Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.12%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.70%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 89.07 -$126.87 million ($0.94) -4.19 Motorcar Parts of America $650.31 million 0.26 $7.36 million ($0.32) -26.78

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,105.41% -54.20% -43.19% Motorcar Parts of America -0.92% 4.37% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

