Analyzing Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) & Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Link Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 2 2 2 0 2.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is more favorable than Link Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

39.5% of Link Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Link Real Estate Investment Trust and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Link Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $11.79 0.51 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 5.60

Link Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Link Real Estate Investment Trust and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Link Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Link Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.8%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Link Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Link Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield beats Link Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers. With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

