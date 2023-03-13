Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,965 Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wallbox stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 118,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,190. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

