Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 15,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

