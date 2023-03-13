Anson Funds Management LP Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 747,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,407. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 458.62%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

