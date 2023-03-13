Anson Funds Management LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,030 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 162,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

