Anson Funds Management LP Lowers Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 393,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

