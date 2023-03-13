Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $232,000 Investment in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

ONFOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095. Onfolio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and manages a diversified and profitable portfolio of online businesses. It provides website management services; advertising and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

