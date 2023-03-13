Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $8.43 Million Investment in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 666,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals makes up 1.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFPM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TFPM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,170. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

