Anson Funds Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,158. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

