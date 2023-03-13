APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.98 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APENFT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $122.98 million and $8.84 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

