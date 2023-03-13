Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 45 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.98. 573,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

