Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 282 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.0 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE MSM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.59. 121,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

