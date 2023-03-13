Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $965,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

PCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 453,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,773. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

