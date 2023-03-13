Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,653 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.00. 462,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.