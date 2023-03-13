Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

onsemi Trading Down 0.9 %

onsemi stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. 2,421,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.