Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $22.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $688.48. 150,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,349. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

