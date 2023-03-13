Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $673.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

In other news, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $60,101.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,913. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael Spellacy acquired 23,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $60,101.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,913. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and have sold 1,573,000 shares valued at $3,910,178. 30.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.