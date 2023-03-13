Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $39.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,976,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $17,435,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
