Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,976,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $17,435,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.