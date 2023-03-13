Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 3.3 %

ARQQW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. 2,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.