Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 106,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

