Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,914 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.