Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Sysco makes up about 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. 559,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,514. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.