Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $587,704,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,992,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

WES stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 521,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,357. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

