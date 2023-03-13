Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $182.76 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

