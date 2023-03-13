ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

