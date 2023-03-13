Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Asana by 48.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

