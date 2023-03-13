Ascent Group LLC Acquires 3,068 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $13.54 on Monday, reaching $328.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $267.32 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.