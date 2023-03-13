Ascent Group LLC Acquires 3,496 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.71. 1,451,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,851. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.