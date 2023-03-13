Ascent Group LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. 16,944,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.