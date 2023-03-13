Ascent Group LLC Buys 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,784. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

